Woman wakes to find burglar in her home, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are looking for the man who reportedly broke into a woman’s home Tuesday afternoon while she was sleeping.
According to a Myrtle Beach police report, officers responded to the 2000 block of Greens Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. for a burglary call.
A 49-year-old woman told officers she was sleeping in her bedroom when she was awoken by an unknown male wearing all black. The woman said the suspect then quickly ran out the front door headed westbound, the report states.
The victim told police nothing appeared to be disturbed inside the home. According to the report, the 49-year-old said she accidentally left the front door unlocked.
Police said the only thing the suspect appeared to have touched was the front door knobs. The victim’s friends and family were coming to and from the apartment as police arrived on scene and nothing could be processed for evidence, the report states.
The report did not include a detailed description of the suspect.
If you have any information on this case, call Myrtle Beach police.
