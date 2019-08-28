Victim in weekend shooting near CCU tied to 2015 killing in same general area

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A deadly shooting near Coastal Carolina University’s campus this past weekend has ties to a 2015 murder that happened within the same vicinity.
Around 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the Circle K gas station on S.C. 544, where they found 24-year-old gunshot victim Jamarr Alan White, who later died at the hospital.
The investigation determined the actual incident happened at American Tavern, just down the street from the Circle K. A second victim, identified in a Conway Police Department report as 23-year-old Dequan Rashad Wilson, was found and taken to the Conway Medical Center for treatment.
Police arrested and charged Dorain Derrell Williams and Ty-Ree Lenardo Graham with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Connection to 2015 case
On Sept. 14, 2015, 19-year-old Kristen Jetel Rekeem Williams was found dead outside Chanticleer Village Drive, at the off-campus University Village at the Coast. Police investigated the death as a homicide.
A few days later, Dequan Wilson turned himself into authorities and was charged in Kristen Williams’ murder. An autopsy revealed the victim died of a gunshot wound to the head.
At the time of his death, Kristen Williams was facing three attempted murder charges stemming from a shooting at the Bucksport Sport Bar in Conway in October 2014, according to officials and police reports.
The reports state that Williams fired shots at three people, injuring one, after a fight broke out at the bar. He was arrested in October 2014 and released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in August 2015.
When he was 17, Williams was charged with attempted murder after an earlier shooting at a Conway bar in 2013. Those charges were later dismissed.
Charge dismissed
A search of the Horry County Public Index revealed that Wilson’s murder charge in the Williams killing was dismissed in February 2018.
In a letter sent from senior assistant solicitor Josh Holford to investigators and the victim’s family, the charge was dropped due to “insufficient evidence to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”
“The two main witnesses who originally put the defendant in the area at the time of the murder are uncooperative,” Holford wrote. “One cut his ankle monitor off shortly after the murder and ran; he is now serving a twenty-five year sentence for armed robber in SC Department of Corrections. The other was arrested on unrelated charges and now says he didn’t see anything, doesn’t remember anything, and won’t testify. Other potential witnesses also claim they didn’t see anything."
According to Holford, Kristen Williams and Dorain Williams are related.
Taylor Newell, spokesperson for the city of Conway, could not confirm if there was a connection between the 2015 and 2019 killings.
Since his murder charge was dropped, Wilson has been arrested three times in 2019, according to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. In January, he faced an attempted murder charge and other counts.
On Aug. 25, one day after the S.C. 544 shooting, Wilson was booked again on drug charges, jail records state.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.