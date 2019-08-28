Two charged after heroin, meth, gun, over $5K in cash seized in Horry County drug bust

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people are facing drug charges following the execution of search warrants in Horry County.
According to a press release from the Horry County Police Department, the narcotics and vice, and street crimes units served warrants at a home on Highway 548 in the Conway area on Monday.
Crystal Lynn Cribb, 36, of Conway, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute heroin. She was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday under a $22,500 bond, online records show.
Also charged with 36-year-old Bruce Junior Smith, also of Conway. He faces counts of distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute heroin. He was also released from jail Tuesday under a $15,000 bond.
Police reportedly seized .999 grams of heroin, over 12 grams of meth, a firearm and approximately $5,329 in cash, the release stated.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.