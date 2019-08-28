Pedestrian dies from injuries after being hit by car while crossing S.C. 9 in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Virginia woman died Wednesday morning from injuries she sustained earlier this month after being struck by a car while crossing S.C. 9 in the Longs area.
According to information from Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, the collision happened around 9:50 p.m. on Aug 18 in the area of 490 S.C. 9.
Vera Monk, 38, of Woodbridge, Va., was hit by a car while crossing the road, Fowler said.
Monk was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and died from multiple mass trauma at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Fowler.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.