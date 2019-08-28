New nursing, rehabilitation center coming to Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - The Bethea Retirement Community announced plans to build a new $23 million nursing and rehabilitation center that will replace the current facility on their campus.
Executive Director Ben Spurling said they've outgrown the current facility built in the 1950s.
"We're trying to make it more home-like so all the features and operational things that you wouldn't normally have at home will not be in the household,” Spurling said.
The center will feature 88 private bedrooms, 22 private rooms for rehabilitation services and 66 private bedrooms for long-term care.
It will also house an upgraded therapy gym and primary care office along with dining and activity spaces.
Spurling said the healthcare services will not only be for residents, but for other senior citizens in surrounding communities.
"It’s going to allow us to really change the way we’re delivering care and services and it will be so unique that nobody else is in the area,” Spurling said.
Annette Ward and her mother, Bliss Sports, are both residents of the community. Ward stays in the nearby independent living cottages. Her mother is a long-term care resident at the nursing home.
"It's all you could ever ask for,” Ward said. “I can come over and see her any time of day. If something happens they call me and I can be over in 5 minutes."
Both ladies are looking forward to the new center.
“I’m really thrilled about it,” Sports said.
"They say the care will be different, but it couldn’t get any better. She gets excellent care here and I’m so thrilled with that,” Ward said.
The facility is expected to be completed in the fall of 2020.
