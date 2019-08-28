Man wanted after failing to show for burglary trial arrested, sentenced to 24 years

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Hartsville man who was convicted in absentia Tuesday on a first-degree burglary charge has been arrested.
According to Assistant Solicitor Adam Foard, 36-year-old William Jonathan Brunson was apprehended Wednesday morning.
Brunson was wanted after failing to appear for his trial. Judge Thomas Russo sentenced Brunson to 24 years in prison, according to Foard.
The crime is classified as violent and most serious, and Brunson will have to serve 85% of his sentence before becoming parole eligible, Foard said.
