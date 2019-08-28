Man accused of setting fire to home during domestic dispute

Aaron Locklear (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | August 27, 2019 at 9:52 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 9:53 PM

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Deputies arrested a man who they said set fire to a home during a domestic dispute.

Authorities took 32-year-old Aaron Locklear from Lumberton into custody on Monday. He is charged with second-degree arson and communicating threats.

They said earlier this month he set fire to a home in the 1300 block of Parnell Road. Investigators said it stemmed from a domestic dispute between Locklear and the victim.

He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond.

