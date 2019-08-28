Investigation underway after missing 3-year-old found dead in Mo. pond

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Authorities in Mountain Grove, Missouri have ended the search for a missing 3-year-old girl.
Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop G, officials said the toddler was found dead on Wednesday, Aug. 28 just before 9 a.m.
Vivian was found dead in a pond near a residence on Oakview Lane.
A marine enforcement trooper located her body.
Officials said she walked away from the residence around 5:30 Tuesday night.
Around 200 people spent Tuesday night searching for the toddler.
Early Wednesday morning, the Mountain Grove Fire Department said they were using specialized dogs to help locate Vivian.
They took to social media to post about the tragedy.
An investigation is underway by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, the Mountain Grove Police Department, and the Wright County Sheriff’s Department.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.