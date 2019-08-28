Hurricane Dorian may change Labor Day plans for some along Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - While many are planning for a long Labor Day weekend, Dorian may alter those plans for those heading to the coast.
While the busy holiday weekend is just around the corner and Dorian has the potential to head our way, that didn’t stop some people from enjoying their time in Myrtle Beach this week.
“The weather’s been great," said Eileen West, who is visiting from Charleston. "We try to stay out of the sun in the middle of the day and we go out in the morning and after four.”
But that may not be possible for those visiting this Labor Day weekend.
West said she and her husband are from Charleston and have endured hurricanes before, and while Hurricane Dorian’s track is still uncertain, she said it’s not going to impact her beach trip.
They arrived at their timeshare Sunday and plan to stay as close to the full week as they can.
“We think it will bring in some cool wind so we’re ready for cool weather,” West said.
Travel agents are also gearing up for the possibility of Dorian putting a damper on those visiting the area.
“From September to November we ask people to bear with us, we ask them if they would to go ahead and get their insurance in case something happens where they can’t come, we just try to prepare for whatever the possibilities are,” said Barbie Mishoe, manager at All About Travel.
She also said they call their clients to update them as needed and will help if they need to be refunded or want to reschedule their trip.
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce also said it’s keeping an eye out for potential impacts.
“But right now we are still planning for a big holiday weekend. It is that last big burst of the summer season," President of Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Karen Riordan said. "We’ve got a major race in Darlington happening this weekend for Labor Day.”
