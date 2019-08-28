Horry police: Man left in woods after being beaten, shot

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 19-year-old was left in a wooded area after being beaten and shot on Monday, Horry County police said.
Police responded to Conway Medical Center around 7 p.m. for a call of a person shot, according to an incident report.
The victim said he was walking down Highway 319 when three people exited an unknown vehicle and began to chase him, the report confirms.
The 19-year-old said he only remembers being “jumped” by the suspects and was knocked out, according to police.
After waking up in the woods, a witness saw the victim limping down Highway 319 and drove him to the hospital, the report confirms.
The witness, who said he only knew the victim through social media, reported that he did not know where the alleged attack occurred, according to police.
Police said a doctor at the hospital confirmed the victim had been shot in the leg.
No suspect information was included the report, and police said the victim did not want to pursue charges.
