Horry County Council votes to terminate its contract for I-73 within 90 days without cities’ support

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County will cancel its Interstate 73 contract with the South Carolina Department of Transportation within 90 days if they don’t have an agreement with the municipalities.
The county council made the decision at a special called meeting Wednesday to discuss the I-73 contract and their next step in the process. Council members discussed the issue for almost two hours in executive session.
Horry County councilman Johnny Vaught told WMBF News that the fight between the county and municipalities over hospitality fees has left the county with no revenue source to pay for the work.
On Tuesday, the city of Myrtle Beach fired back at the county’s decision on I-73, stating that Horry County is still able to collect $22 million in hospitality fees from unincorporated areas.
Tune into WMBF News starting at 4 for more on this breaking story.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.