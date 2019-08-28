First Alert: Scattered storms today, watching the Labor Day rain chances

The Labor Day weekend forecast continues to look unsettled as Dorian stays to our south and likely impacts Florida by Sunday. While no direct impacts are expected in the Carolinas, an onshore flow will help increase the tropical humidity across the region. The result will be the risk of showers and storms at times through the weekend. While the chances do not look to be a washout at this time, a few heavy downpours cannot be ruled out. You should still have plenty of time this weekend for the beach or the pool.