First Alert: Scattered storms today, watching the Labor Day rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered showers and storms will return to the forecast today as the humidity becomes a little bit more noticeable as well. If you have plans this afternoon, be sure to have the First Alert Weather App handy. Highs will climb into the mid-upper 80s this afternoon before showers and storms become scattered in nature. A few locally heavy downpours look possible with some of these storms. No severe weather is expected.
The forecast for the rest of the work week will feature seasonably warm temperatures with afternoon readings in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Humidity levels will drop as we head into the end of the work week and result in a rain-free forecast for Thursday and Friday.
The Labor Day weekend forecast continues to look unsettled as Dorian stays to our south and likely impacts Florida by Sunday. While no direct impacts are expected in the Carolinas, an onshore flow will help increase the tropical humidity across the region. The result will be the risk of showers and storms at times through the weekend. While the chances do not look to be a washout at this time, a few heavy downpours cannot be ruled out. You should still have plenty of time this weekend for the beach or the pool.
In addition to the increased risk of showers and storms, the onshore flow will also result in an increased rip current risk on Sunday and Labor Day. Keep this in mind for those beach plans.
