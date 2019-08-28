FIRST ALERT: Lower humidity, pleasant finish to the week

The Labor Day weekend forecast continues to look a bit more unsettled as Dorian stays to our south and likely impacts Florida by Sunday or Monday. While direct impacts are not expected in the Carolinas through Labor Day, an onshore flow will help to increase tropical humidity across the region. The result will be the risk of showers and storms at times starting on Saturday and continuing through Labor Day. The weekend will not be a washout, but passing downpours will be possible from time to time. Rain chances are 40% from Saturday through Labor Day. Some of the rain may be briefly heavy, but heavy or flooding rainfall does not appear to be a threat at this time.