FIRST ALERT: Lower humidity, pleasant finish to the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A surge of drier air is moving in and will lead to a pleasant finish to the work week. Increasing moisture will lead to showers at times through the Labor Day weekend.
The forecast today through Friday will feature seasonably warm temperatures with afternoon readings today and Friday into the middle and upper 80s at the beach and upper 80s to near 90 across the Pee Dee. Much lower humidity will add to a comfortable feel both afternoons and lead to a rain free forecast.
The Labor Day weekend forecast continues to look a bit more unsettled as Dorian stays to our south and likely impacts Florida by Sunday or Monday. While direct impacts are not expected in the Carolinas through Labor Day, an onshore flow will help to increase tropical humidity across the region. The result will be the risk of showers and storms at times starting on Saturday and continuing through Labor Day. The weekend will not be a washout, but passing downpours will be possible from time to time. Rain chances are 40% from Saturday through Labor Day. Some of the rain may be briefly heavy, but heavy or flooding rainfall does not appear to be a threat at this time.
In addition to the increased risk of showers at times, the onshore flow may also result in an increased risk of rip currents on Sunday and Labor Day.
