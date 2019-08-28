FIRST ALERT: Dorian stronger, now forecast to become Category 3 hurricane

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Dorian is becoming better organized with banding features around the storm. Dorian is now forecast to become a major category 3 hurricane.
At 11:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Dorian was located near latitude 17.5 North, longitude 64.5 West. Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph , and this motion is expected to continue for the next day or two. On this track, Dorian should move near the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and then continue over the open Atlantic well east of the southeastern Bahamas.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Dorian is forecast to become a hurricane later today and continue strengthening during the next few days over the Atlantic waters. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles primarily to the east of the center. An Air Force plane just estimated a minimum central pressure of 999 mb (29.50 inches).
Once it moves north of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, Dorian will be in a more favorable area for intensification and the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center brings Dorian to near hurricane strength as it passes by the Bahamas on Friday and Saturday and to a category two hurricane as the system approaches the northeastern Florida coast.
Based on the current forecast track, parts of central and northern Florida will be in line for the direct impacts from Dorian including strong winds, heavy rain and potential storm surge from Sunday through Labor Day.
Indirect impacts from Dorian are likely to spread up the coast into parts of the Carolinas. As Dorian nears Florida, an onshore flow will develop. This flow will increase the amount of tropical moisture moving into the Carolinas starting on Saturday and continuing into Labor Day. The result will an increase in the chance of off-and-on rain and occasional tropical downpours through the holiday weekend.
It does not appear to rain through the entire weekend but some bouts of heavy rain appear possible at times. It’s too early to accurately predict rainfall totals across the Carolinas. Right now, the American or GFS model shows locally heavy rains of 3 to 5 inches across parts of eastern South Carolina. The European model also shows bouts of heavy rain, but lower totals - on the order of 1-3 inches.
In addition to rainfall, the onshore flow will also likely increase the risk of rip currents through the weekend. The most likely time of rip currents would be on Sunday and into Labor Day.
