FIRST ALERT: Dorian forecast to be a dangerous hurricane by the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dorian continues to get better organized and is forecast to become a major hurricane. The greatest threat remains in Florida, but the Carolinas need to remain alert through the Labor Day Weekend.
As of the 5:00 PM advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 18.8 North, longitude 65.5 West.
Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph. On this track, Dorian should continue to move near or over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands during the next several hours and then move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday and Friday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph with higher gusts. Dorian is forecast to strengthen and become a powerful hurricane during the next few days over the Atlantic waters. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles.
Based on the current forecast track, parts of central Florida will be in line for the direct impacts from Dorian including hurricane force winds, flooding rain and potential storm surge from Sunday through early next week.
If Dorian were to take a more northerly track, more significant impacts would be likely from north Florida and into the Carolinas. This is the least likely scenario right now, but one that at least needs to be considered. More changes in both the forecast models and the official forecast track will occur over the next several days.
Indirect impacts from Dorian are likely to spread up the coast into parts of the Carolinas. As Dorian nears Florida, an onshore flow will develop. This flow will increase the amount of tropical moisture moving into the Carolinas starting on Saturday and continuing into Labor Day. The result will an increase in the chance of off-and-on rain and occasional tropical downpours through the holiday weekend.
It does not appear to rain through the entire weekend but some bouts of heavy rain appear possible at times. It’s too early to accurately predict rainfall totals across the Carolinas, but right now, flooding rain looks unlikely.
In addition to rainfall, the onshore flow will also likely increase the risk of rip currents through the weekend. The most likely time of rip currents would be on Sunday and into Labor Day.
