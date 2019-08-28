DHEC issues temporary swimming advisories in 3 sections along Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three sections of the beach along the Grand Strand coastline have been placed under a short-term swimming advisory.
The advisories are for water at the public access points at:
- Singleton Swash in Horry County
- 50th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach
- 3rd Avenue South in Surfside Beach
Bacteria levels that are above state and federal standards have been detected in these areas of the water.
The swimming advisories are not beach closings, nor do the advisories affect the entire beaches.
It’s safe to wade, collect shells and fish within the swimming advisory area. However, it’s advised that people entering the water in those areas refrain from swallowing it, and that people with open wounds or poor immune systems avoid contact with the water.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.