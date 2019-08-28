Deputies arrest 19-year-old in connection to double shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities arrested one of four people wanted in a double shooting in Robeson County.
Samuel Jatabie Ray of Parkton was arrested Monday and charged in connection to a shooting back in May that sent two people to the hospital.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded on May 1 to a home on Davis Bridge Road to two people shot. The victims were taken to the hospital but have since been released.
Investigators believe robbery was the motive behind the shooting.
Ray is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.
He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.
The suspects in the shooting were described as four black males who appeared to be between the ages of 16 to 18 years old. One of the suspects wore a short dreadlocks hairstyle and tow had afro hairstyles. They were driving a vehicle described as a black, four-door, newer model vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.