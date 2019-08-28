Crash involving Horry County school bus sends 11 elementary students to the hospital

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) – Eleven students were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving their school bus in Longs.
Horry County Fire Rescue said all the injuries are believed to be minor.
Emergency crews responded around 3 p.m. to Highway 905 near Old Wilson Road, where they said a Horry County School Bus was rear-ended by a van. The driver of the van was also taken to the hospital but their injuries are believed to minor as well.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said the bus was from Daisy Elementary School, and there were about 40 students on the bus.
The school administration is reaching out to parents about the crash.
Highway 905 near Old Wilson Road is currently closed to traffic while the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and towing crews work to clear the scene.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.