Conway Medical Center welcomes inaugural class of Campbell University medical students

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway Medical Center has welcomed its inaugural class of third-year Campbell University med students on Wednesday.
The 11 students from the Jerry M. Wallace School of Osteopathic Medicine Class of 2021 are living, learning and serving at CMC over the next two years.
The affiliation between Campbell University and CMC has been two years in the making.
The program will also include a Family Medicine Residency program. The first residents will arrive in July 202.
In preparation for their arrival, CMC will construct a 15,000 square foot CMC Family Residency Building next to the hospital on Myrtle Trace Drive. The building will have 18 exam rooms, education space and locker rooms.
Residents will complete rotations in various specialties including family medicine, cardiology, surgery, rural medicine and disaster recovery - one of the first residencies in the state to do so. The disaster education in the residents’ curriculum will be part of the CMC’s new Center for Medical Excellence in Disaster Recovery.
“We have a physician shortage in Horry County,” said Dr. Paul Richardson, CMC’s Chief Medical Officer. “As Horry County continues to grow in population, there are not enough physicians to keep up with demand. It is more difficult to recruit physicians to our area as we compete against larger metropolitan areas of the state. This residency program will give us a long-term and sustainable solution to address a growing need.”
Dr. David Tolentino, associate dean for clinical affairs at the School of Medicine, explained that by developing a workforce in student and resident education, CMC is helping to train students who exemplify the Campbell mission of serving rural and underserved communities in the southeastern United States.
“We look forward to the growth of medical education,” said Tolentino, “and all of the opportunities it will provide for Campbell medical students and graduates, along with the communities in and around Horry County.”
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.