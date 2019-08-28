Community writes notes of gratitude inside Grand Strand veteran’s new home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – People helping to build and donate a new mortgage-free home for a Marine injured in Afghanistan wrote “notes of love” for him.
Cpl. Daniel Dobay and his family were surprised earlier this month with the new home, which is being constructed by PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program. It recognizes and thanks returning military personnel injured during their term of service.
The community expressed their gratitude and shared their wishes for Dobay and his family as they begin a new chapter of their life in the new home. The notes were put on the frame of the house.
“Couldn’t imagine a better family than Cpl. Dobay and his wife Casey. Just being local to the community and being able to help those in need, just so thankful for his service and all the other veterans out there,” said Charlie Tipton with the PulteGroup.
Dobay served in the U.S. Marine Corps for seven years before he medically retired due to injuries sustained while serving his second tour in Afghanistan in March 2011. He was struck by a 300-pound homemade explosive device. This left him with many long-term injuries, including the amputation of his left foot.
