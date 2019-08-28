Case dismissed against jail, Myrtle Beach Police Department in lawsuit over man’s death at J. Reuben Long

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department and the J. Reuben Long Detention Center have been dismissed from a lawsuit filed by a man who claims authorities failed to provide medical attention to his son while he was in jail.
According to court documents, the consent order of dismissal was filed on Aug. 27. The city of Myrtle Beach, Horry County, and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office are still named as defendants.
Michael Bland filed the lawsuit on May 30, stating his 39-year-old son Byron Bland was arrested on May 28, 2017, after ingesting a quantity of drugs, including fentanyl.
The lawsuit alleges that Byron Bland was exhibiting symptoms of being intoxicated and severely impaired by drugs and alcohol.
According to the lawsuit, Myrtle Beach police officers should have known Byron Bland required immediate medical treatment before taking him to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Byron Bland was found dead on May 30, 2017. Pathology tests indicated he had toxic levels of fentanyl in his system, the lawsuit alleges.
The Aug. 27 consent order also dismisses with prejudice claims that allege medical malpractice against the remaining defendants.
“This shall have no effect on Plaintiff’s remaining claims for alleged negligence/gross negligence-survival and negligence/gross negligence-wrongful death,” court documents state.
Michael Bland is suing for an unspecified amount of damages.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.