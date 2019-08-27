WMBF Investigates: Fighting for my life

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Millions of Americans leave the United States in search of cheaper medical procedures each year. It’s a practice is known as "medical tourism.”
Will Smink, a WMBF News employee, struggled with his weight for a majority of his life. When he decided it was time for a change, he realized he couldn’t afford the procedure here at home, so he took a trip to Mexico to undergo bariatric surgery.
Traveling out of the country for a medical procedure has many risks, however.
From the Grand Strand to Mexico and back, WMBF is looking at the complicated decision to be a medical tourist.
Watch WMBF News at 6 on Sept. 4 for the first in a series about this controversial topic.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.