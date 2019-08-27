Warrants: Infant found unresponsive in Myrtle Beach hotel room; two face neglect, drug charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people are in jail after police found cocaine in a hotel room with children, one of whom was taken to the hospital, warrants state.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 37-year-old Geames Kena Ratliff is facing five counts of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by a legal guardian and one count of possession of cocaine. He remains in jail Tuesday under a $110,000 bond.
Laquena Lanishia Bostic, 32, is also facing the same charges, warrants state.
Police said they were called to the Camelot by the Sea hotel at 2000 N. Ocean Blvd. on Aug. 25 for an unresponsive infant, according to the warrants.
That child was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center, where it is listed in critical condition, warrants state.
During a search of the hotel room, police allegedly found a white substance in the room that was close to the child’s bottle. It tested positive for cocaine, according to warrants.
Four other minor children were also staying in the room with the two at the time of the incident, police say.
