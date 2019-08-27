WANTED: Hartsville man fails to show up for burglary trial; jury convicts him

William Brunson (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | August 27, 2019 at 6:18 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 6:18 PM

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are searching for a Hartsville man who was convicted Tuesday of first-degree burglary.

The Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office said 36-year-old William Jonathan Brunson failed to show for his trial, but a jury convicted him in his absence.

“Violent felons like William Brunson are a threat to the safety of our community,” said Solicitor Will Rogers. “I am committed to addressing this important issue head on with the assistance of local law enforcement. I would like to thank Sheriff Chavis and his deputies for the important work they did in this case.”

A judge has sentenced Brunson but that will be sealed until he is apprehended.

Brunson will serve his sentence in a facility determined by the South Carolina Department of Corrections. The crim is classified as violent and most serious and he will have to serve 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

