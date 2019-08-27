Vice President visits Upstate, touts new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico

ANDERSON, S.C. (WIS) - Vice President Mike Pence (R-United States) was in the Upstate Monday evening.
He stopped at Sargent Metal Fabricators in Anderson. His message to supporters was to tell their elected officials in Congress to vote on the United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA).
The agreement was signed by President Trump and leaders from Mexico and Canada in November 2018. It must still be ratified in Canada, Mexico, and the US before it can take effect.
Congress would need to approve it. Vice President Pence spoke with WIS after the event. He said the agreement has bipartisan support and will be approved once it is on the House and Senate floors. “We really believe if Speaker Nancy Pelosi puts this on the floor it will pass,” Vice President said.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-California) said everyone agrees NAFTA needs to be replaced but is worried the agreement doesn’t have real enforcement mechanisms.
The Vice President believes the agreement will have a positive impact on the economy and in South Carolina. “By enacting the USMCA, we really believe you will see billions of dollars invested in this economy and by some estimates more than 170,000 jobs created.”
After the USMCA event, the Vice President stayed in the Upstate. He attended an event hosted by U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-South Carolina).
