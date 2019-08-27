TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned SUV blocks lanes on Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash involving an overturned SUV has several lanes blocked on Kings Highway, according to police.
Myrtle Beach Police Department and Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded just before 5 p.m. Tuesday to Farrow Parkway and Kings Highway for a crash involving injuries.
MBFD spokesperson Jon Evans said all occupants are out safely.
The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
Drivers in the area can expect delays as crews work to clear the scene.
