Tidelands Health Market Common leaders hold ribbon cutting ceremony

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tidelands Health leaders celebrated the upcoming opening of the brand new facility in the Market Common with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The 65,000-square-foot facility is expected to have 140,000 patient visits annually once it’s at full operation.
Construction on the facility cost $44 million.
The facility doesn’t open until September 4, but people can attend an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Members of the media received a tour of the new facility on Tuesday.
The physician practices and clinical services provided include primary care, cardiology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, pain management, imaging, laboratory services, physical, occupational, speech and hand therapy services.
The facility will have around 100 jobs at full operation.
“Everything about this new medical park has been designed with patients and the community in mind, from the interior layout, to the landscaping, technology and the interior façade," President and CEO of Tidelands Health Bruce Bailey said.
Technology is a big deal at the facility.
Doctors can show interactive videos to patients, explaining what will happen during their visit. iPads in the waiting room are full of medical information for patients to check out while waiting on their doctor.
The proximity of the facility to the Market Common is a big advantage for people like Roy LaFrancis. The Vietnam Veteran lives near the Market Common, and he already goes to Tidelands Health for physical therapy for his knees.
Now that a new facility is opening so close to his home, it will be a lot more convenient for him.
“I like the people," LaFrancis said. "The people treat you very good.”
