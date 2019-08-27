‘This should jump to the top of the list:' Myrtle Beach City Council discusses solid waste transfer station

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - During Tuesday’s Myrtle Beach City Council workshop, the discussion started with a resolution for the expansion of the solid waste transfer station.
The transfer station was last expanded in 1977 when it handled approximately 8,000 tons per year. Now, the station handles about 35,000 tons per year.
The proposed transfer station will improve efficiency by reducing landfill loads, reducing waiting time at the station and improving collection times for yard waste and bulk waste on collection routes.
The station will also offer several benefits by allowing staff to manage more trucks and multiple waste streams. Materials can be unloaded at the transfer station daily when the facility is open and can also be staged on the floor so collection vehicles can quickly return to routes.
Right now, the solid waste transfer station holds 16 tons of garbage and 12 tons of yard waste.
The hope is that the expansion will increase the capacity to haul 20-ton transfer loads.
During the workshop, one council member spoke and said if they don’t fix this issue, then how will they be able to handle all the new developments.
“Out of all the things we’ve worked on this year, this should jump to the top of the list,” said Councilman Mike Lowder.
They also said the expansion has the potential to bring additional revenue to the city by allowing towns to dump their trash and pay the city.
