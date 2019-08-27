S.C. Floodwater Commission releases ways to alleviate flooding, efforts continue in Nichols

NICHOLS, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Floodwater Commission recently released an initial plan on ways communities statewide can mitigate flooding and rebuild after storms.
Ten task forces make up the floodwater commission, but all with one goal to increase the safety of communities across the state.
Some findings suggest creating models of rivers and dams. Others focus on creating artificial reefs off coastal areas experiencing shoreline erosion.
Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Karen Riordan, who’s a part of the commission’s economic development task force, said this could be beneficial in areas like Myrtle Beach.
“We talked a lot about offshore barrier protection and reefs and how that could not only help the coastline, but generate economic development,” Riordan said.
Other ideas focus on improving drainage, which is what Nichols Town Administrator Sandy Rogers said crews started doing three weeks ago.
The town was devastated twice from flooding during Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Matthew.
“What we were able to find through this are areas that had not ever been touched, that needed cleaning out desperately,” Rogers said.
So far, crews cleared nearly 4,000 feet of clogged ditches and canals in the town.
Rogers said by mapping out the canals, they’re able to track their progress.
They’re also able to figure out how to overcome challenges of clogged and collapsed pipes, as well as vegetation.
“This is the difference we’re making… we’re turning this, which is a collapse dry system into these canals that are absolutely flowing water and there’s no rain,” Rogers said.
The South Carolina Floodwater Commission will release their final findings at their next meeting in Horry County on November 8.
