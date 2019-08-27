Pee Dee group adds furry friend to help child abuse victims

FFLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The CARE House of the Pee Dee welcomed a new source of comfort to help victims of child abuse.
McGuffy, an assistance dog, is the newest employee for the child advocacy center. The groups is a safe place where children and their families can come after reported allegations of abuse and receive supportive services.
McGuffy will be there for a comfort to children and will sit with them as they go through forensic interviews and counseling sessions.
Executive Director Meg Temple said McGuffy helps to put the children at ease during such an intense situation.
“We’ve already seen a huge difference in just how excited the kids are to see him, how we’ve seen children who come in a little bit more anxious and as soon as they see him, they just absolutely kind of relax, melt and loved being loved on by him,” Temple said.
One day, it is the hope of the CARE House that McGuffy will be allowed in court to sit with a child while they give their testimony for alleged abuse cases.
“Our mission is to promote help, hope and healing in a nurturing environment to child abuse victims and their families through supportive services and preventions. McGuffy fits right into our mission,” Temple said.
McGuffy came to the CARE House in May 2019, but he had to go through training before that. He came from an agency called Canine Companions for Independence. He went through a two-year training period. He is expertly trainied in completing tasks and avoiding distractions.
