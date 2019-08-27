Part of Green Sea Road closed after crash involving car hauler; person airlifted to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews responded to a crash involving a car hauler Tuesday in the Green Sea area.
According to Tony Casey, spokesperson for Horry County Rescue, the crash happened at 2048 Green Sea Road around 11:20 a.m. and involved one other vehicle. He added both lanes of Green Sea Road around the wreck are currently closed.
One person had to be extricated from the vehicle and was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. Two others in the car hauler waived transport, Casey said.
