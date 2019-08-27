Officials confirm death investigation in Greek Village at UofSC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are on the scene of a death investigation on the campus of the University of South Carolina.
Word spread of a police presence in the Greek Village around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
There is an ongoing death investigation in the 500 block of Lincoln Street, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts confirmed. That address is at the university’s Greek Village.
WIS saw SLED on the scene, as well.
Few other details are known.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.