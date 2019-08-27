Myrtle Beach’s Arts and Innovation District closer to adding first new business

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Arts and Innovation District in Myrtle Beach is a step closer to having its first new business.
The Myrtle Beach City Council gave final approval Tuesday to sell a property located at 807 North Kings Highway which is right in the heart of the planned Arts and Innovation District.
Mashburn Construction made an offer for the property “as is” for $159,000, which more than the fair market value for the property.
Myrtle Beach city spokesman Mark Kruea said state and federal tax credits are available for renovations to historic structures, for about 30% of renovation costs.
“Myrtle Beach as a town isn’t terribly old but some of these buildings are old enough to qualify for historic property credits and where we can preserve a building that’s old, that would be a nice thing to do and Mashburn has expressed interest in restoring and preserving the nature of that building,” Kruea said.
Council members said they’re excited for the new business to come to the area and hope this will encourage more businesses to show an interest in the district.
