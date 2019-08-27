Myrtle Beach reiterates support for I-73 ahead of Horry County special meeting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach is firing back at Horry County’s possible decision to cancel its I-73 contract with the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
The county council has called a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the I-73 contract and their next step in the process.
Horry County has until October 1 to finalize plans for I-73, but the SCDOT needs a 30-day notice if Horry County decides to cancel the contract, which means they must alert the agency by September 1 of a cancellation.
Horry County councilman Johnny Vaught told WMBF News that the fight between the county and municipalities over hospitality fees has left the county with no revenue source to pay for the work.
The city of Myrtle Beach said that it publicly stated in April 2019 that it would devote money to the I-73 project, as did other municipalities within Horry County.
The city also stated that Horry County is still able to collect $22 million in hospitality fees from unincorporated areas.
“That amount of money, $22 million, plus contributions by the City of Myrtle Beach and other municipalities, would be more than enough to fund the contract with the SC Department of Transportation,” the city of Myrtle Beach said in a statement.
The city also addressed allegations that there was no movement during mediation meetings between them and Horry County over the hospitality fee fight.
Officials said it contradicts statements made by Horry County Chairman Johnny Gardner who said that both sides worked hard during the mediation sessions and that some progress was made.
