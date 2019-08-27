Man facing charges after chase in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man who fled from Marion County deputies has been arrested, according to an online post from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
An agent with the Marion County Combined Drug Unit attempted to speak to Joe Lewis Hayes III, of Hamer, on Monday but he fled. Deputies say Hayes III was apprehended after a short chase.
Hayes III is charged with failure to stop for blue light and resisting arrest. He also had warrants for failure to stop for blue light, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in MDMA, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Hayes III is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center.
