Man charged after drugs, stolen guns seized from Conway area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing charges following a raid last week at a Conway area home.
The Horry County Police Department Narcotics & Vice and Street Crimes units searched a home on Kitty Lane on Aug. 22 after a drug investigation.
According to a news release from Horry County police, the following items were seized:
- Heroin - 9.7 grams
- Methamphetamine - 3.6 grams
- Cocaine - 0.9 grams
- Ten firearms (Three of which were reported stolen)
Leon Darnell Womack, 35, is charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony, trafficking heroin, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and three counts of possession of a stolen pistol.
According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Womack has been released to home detention.
