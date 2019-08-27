Man charged after drugs, stolen guns seized from Conway area home

A man is facing drugs following a raid last week at a Conway area home. (Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff | August 27, 2019 at 11:27 AM EDT - Updated August 27 at 11:39 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing charges following a raid last week at a Conway area home.

The Horry County Police Department Narcotics & Vice and Street Crimes units searched a home on Kitty Lane on Aug. 22 after a drug investigation.

According to a news release from Horry County police, the following items were seized:

  • Heroin - 9.7 grams
  • Methamphetamine - 3.6 grams
  • Cocaine - 0.9 grams
  • Ten firearms (Three of which were reported stolen)

Leon Darnell Womack, 35, is charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony, trafficking heroin, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and three counts of possession of a stolen pistol.

Leon Darnell Womack
Leon Darnell Womack (Source: JRLDC)

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Womack has been released to home detention.

