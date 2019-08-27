High carbon monoxide levels force evacuation at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – People inside a Myrtle Beach hotel have been evacuated due to a hazmat situation.
Myrtle Beach Fire Department was called Monday night to the Hampton Inn on Celebrity Circle after reports of a carbon monoxide leak.
Fire crews checked the first floor and discovered it had high levels and requested assistance. As they continued to check, they found high levels on each floor and evacuated all hotel rooms.
Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Tom Gwyer said the highest carbon monoxide reading was at 100 parts per million. To put this into perspective, normally a residential alarm will go off around 30 parts per million and 700 to 800 can be deadly over several hours.
Gwyer said that work was being done on the laundry machines and that may be the cause of the carbon monoxide leak.
The gas in the building has been shut off while crews investigate. Fire crews are ventilating the building, which could take a few hours, but Gwyer said the carbon monoxide levels are dropping.
There are six fire units and two ambulances standing by.
So far, no one has complained about feeling the effects of the carbon monoxide.
