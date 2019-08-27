First Alert: Slow warming trend throughout the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warmer temperatures and increasing humidity will return as we head into the middle of the week. The good news? It's another cooler start this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Enjoy that refreshing start before the humidity becomes noticeable.
By this afternoon, temperatures will rebound into the middle and upper 80s. Partly cloudy skies will stick around with dry conditions for those afternoon and evening plans today.
Not much changes in the way of temperatures for the middle and end of the week. We will see highs stick in the middle 80s along the beaches with the 90s returning for Florence by Thursday. A weak cold front will attempt to bring an isolated shower or two on Wednesday but most of us will stay dry. In fact, the morning model runs continue to show the drier air winning out for the middle of the week. This is why, you will see the decrease in our rain chances.
The forecast for the holiday weekend looks to start rain-free, although a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out for the end of the weekend on Sunday and Monday. Highs will stick in the middle 80s for the beaches and the lower 90s for Florence.
We will continue to keep an eye on the tropics, especially Dorian. It’s way too soon to determine if Dorian will pose a threat to any portion of the United States.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.