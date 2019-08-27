First Alert: Slow warming trend throughout the week

Not much changes in the way of temperatures for the middle and end of the week. We will see highs stick in the middle 80s along the beaches with the 90s returning for Florence by Thursday. A weak cold front will attempt to bring an isolated shower or two on Wednesday but most of us will stay dry. In fact, the morning model runs continue to show the drier air winning out for the middle of the week. This is why, you will see the decrease in our rain chances.