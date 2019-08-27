FIRST ALERT: Much lower humidity moving in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A surge of drier air moves in tonight and leads to a pleasant finish to the work week. Increasing moisture will lead to showers at times through the Labor Day weekend.
A few showers and storms will remain possible through the evening hours before quickly ending after sunset. Slightly cooler and significantly drier air will arrive by daybreak Thursday.
The forecast through the rest of the work week will feature seasonably warm temperatures with afternoon readings Thursday and Friday into the middle and upper 80s at the beach and upper 80s to near 90 across the Pee Dee. Much lower humidity will add to a comfortable feel both afternoons and lead to a rain free forecast.
The Labor Day weekend forecast continues to look a bit more unsettled as Dorian stays to our south and likely impacts Florida by Sunday. While no direct impacts are expected in the Carolinas, an onshore flow will help to increase tropical humidity across the region. The result will be the risk of showers and storms at times starting on Saturday and continuing through Labor Day. The weekend will not be a washout, but passing downpours will be possible from time to time. Rain chances are 40% from Saturday through Labor Day. Some of the rain may be briefly heavy, but the forecast is too uncertain at this time to project potential amounts.
In addition to the increased risk of showers at times, the onshore flow may also result in an increased risk of rip currents on Sunday and Labor Day.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.