FIRST ALERT: Few pop downpours on the way Wednesday, Labor day rain chances on the rise

The Labor Day weekend forecast is starting to look a bit more unsettled as Dorian stays to our south and likely impacts Florida by Sunday. While no direct impacts are expected in the Carolinas, an onshore flow will help to increase tropical humidity across the region. The result will be the risk of showers and storms at times starting on Saturday and continuing through Labor Day. The weekend will not be a washout, but passing downpours will be possible from time to time. Rain chances are 40% from Saturday through Labor Day. Some of the rain may be briefly heavy, but the forecast is too uncertain at this time to project potential amounts.