FIRST ALERT: Few pop downpours on the way Wednesday, Labor day rain chances on the rise

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A few showers and storms will move across the region on Wednesday and there is an increasing chance of showers at times through the Labor Day Weekend.
Tonight will be mostly clear and not as cool as the past several nights. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s by early Wednesday.
More humidity will return to the area Wednesday as temperatures climb into the middle 80s at the beach and upper 80s to near 90 inland. With the increased humidity in place, a few showers and storms are likely to develop during the afternoon and evening. Rain chances for Wednesday are at 30% and no severe weather is expected.
The forecast through the rest of the work week will feature seasonably warm temperatures with afternoon readings Thursday and Friday into the middle and upper 80s at the beach and upper 80s to lower 90s across the Pee Dee. Humidity levels will drop a bit and result in a rain free forecast.
The Labor Day weekend forecast is starting to look a bit more unsettled as Dorian stays to our south and likely impacts Florida by Sunday. While no direct impacts are expected in the Carolinas, an onshore flow will help to increase tropical humidity across the region. The result will be the risk of showers and storms at times starting on Saturday and continuing through Labor Day. The weekend will not be a washout, but passing downpours will be possible from time to time. Rain chances are 40% from Saturday through Labor Day. Some of the rain may be briefly heavy, but the forecast is too uncertain at this time to project potential amounts.
In addition to the increased risk of showers at times, the onshore flow may also result in an increased risk of rip currents on Sunday and Labor Day.
