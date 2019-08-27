Fire at Socastee auto repair shop under investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A fire at a Socastee auto repair shop early Tuesday morning is under investigation, according to an online post from Horry County Fire Rescue.
The fire at 4657 Socastee Boulevard, Preston’s Automotive, was originally called in by Horry County police after an alarm at around 12:30 a.m., the post states.
Officials said a vehicle in the back of the building was on fire when crews arrived on scene.
For a time, the Myrtle Beach bound lanes were closed as a result of the blaze.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.