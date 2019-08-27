Family of man who died while in custody at J. Reuben Long files wrongful death suit

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Improper medical care at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center led to a man’s death in 2017, according to a lawsuit.
Eloise Calloway, who is representing the estate of Jimmy Lee Calloway, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Horry County and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office. The lawsuit was filed on Aug. 15.
Calloway was booked in JRLDC on July 26, 2017, after being arrested by Myrtle Beach police. He later died at a local hospital less than a month later, on Aug. 16.
The lawsuit alleges, in part, that staff conducted an intake medical screening which failed to document Calloway’s true physical or medical history.
“Had the security staff completed a proper medical screening, the decedent [Calloway] would have been set up to see the responsible physician as soon as it could have been scheduled,” the lawsuit states.
According to the lawsuit, Calloway’s 14-day comprehensive history and physical was also never completed, which contributed to his pain and suffering before he died.
“The failure of Horry County and/or Horry County Sheriff’s Office ... to ensure that the decedent received a 14-day comprehensive history and physical was a breach of the acceptable standards of correctional and nursing care, contractual obligations, and the Minimum Standards for Local Detention Facilities in South Carolina,” the lawsuit states.
On Aug. 6, 2017, detention center officers noted that Calloway did not eat his meals because he claimed he could not walk due to a back ache, according to the lawsuit. That night, he was seen by a nurse, who documented that he required help getting out of his cell to be seen.
Over the next several days, Calloway continued to complain of both lower back and chest paint, according to the suit. On Aug. 15, 2017, he was reportedly wheelchair-bound from a lumbar sprain and joint swelling when he saw a doctor. His family alleges that a comprehensive history and physical exam were still not performed.
“The failure of the county/jail to ensure this was completed was a breach in the acceptable standards of care that caused the decedent pain, suffering, and death the very next day,” the lawsuit states.
On Aug. 16, 2017, nurses came to Calloway’s cell to draw blood for labs ordered by the doctor but found him unresponsive. EMS was called and despite life-saving efforts, he died.
Calloway’s cause of death was ruled as end stage pulmonary emphysema caused by underlying cardiovascular disease, according to the lawsuit.
The prisoner’s family is asking for an unspecified amount of damages. WMBF News has reached out to officials with both the county and the sheriff’s office for comment.
