Darlington police searching for suspects in convenience store armed robbery

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an armed robbery investigation.
According to a news release from the department, the suspects entered Young’s convenience store on N. Main Street while armed with weapons around 4 a.m. Tuesday and demanded money.
Police say the suspects were picked up by another person driving a white minivan with a missing hubcap.
If you have any information on the case, call Darlington police at 843-398-4026 or 843-398-4920.
