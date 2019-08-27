Darlington police searching for suspects in convenience store armed robbery

The Darlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an armed robbery investigation. (Source: Darlington Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | August 27, 2019 at 7:43 AM EDT - Updated August 27 at 7:55 AM

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an armed robbery investigation.

According to a news release from the department, the suspects entered Young’s convenience store on N. Main Street while armed with weapons around 4 a.m. Tuesday and demanded money.

Source: Darlington Police Department
Police say the suspects were picked up by another person driving a white minivan with a missing hubcap.

If you have any information on the case, call Darlington police at 843-398-4026 or 843-398-4920.

