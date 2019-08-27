City gives initial OK to extend lease for two popular Myrtle Beach campgrounds

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach gave initial approval to extend its leases for two popular area campgrounds.
Since 1990, the has leased the land for Lakewood Campground and Pirateland Campground. The plan is to extend the lease until 2025, but city officials said they will work with both campgrounds to find other arrangements for the properties.
According to city spokesman Mark Kruea, Myrtle Beach leaders do not plan to extend the lease again after the five years, hoping to have something more permanent when the leases are up.
As part of this new lease, the base rent will increase $40,000. The city will also get a greater share of the campgrounds' revenue from rent and concessions.
Some homes in the campgrounds are privately owned. One homeowner said she has concerns for the future.
<SOT: LuAnn Harris, property owner in Lakewood Campground "The sale would be in the favor of the campgrounds but we have no way of knowing … but it's scary. There are a lot of people in there that it's their only home. We're lucky because it's our vacation home," said property owner LuAnn Harris.
To approve this new lease agreement quickly, the Myrtle Beach City Council scheduled a special meeting during their Sept. 5 monthly workshop to cast a final vote.
