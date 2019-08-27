Bernie Sanders to make stops in the Grand Strand

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders will return to South Carolina on Thursday and Friday, holding public events in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.
According to a press release, this week's visit marks Sanders' second trip to the Palmetto State in August and will include a Climate Crisis Town Hall in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, Aug. 29, where he will discuss his recently announced plan to address climate change, The Green New Deal.
“By returning to the state less than two weeks after his last visit, specifically to talk with rural voters who are often ignored, Sen. Sanders is demonstrating his commitment to the people of South Carolina,” says Bernie 2020 SC State Director Kwadjo Campbell. “It shows that he not only knows how to win, but that he’s putting in the work.”
Sanders’ stop in Myrtle Beach will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Chapin Park, located at 1400 N. Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. An RSVP, however, is encouraged.
Then on Friday, Aug. 30, Sanders will attend a shrimp and grits breakfast at the Bernie Beck Recreation Center in Georgetown. It’s located at 2030 Church St. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the program begins at 9 a.m.
