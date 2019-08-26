‘We are moving closer:’ Work continues on inclusive playground in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The inclusive playground at a Conway park is beginning to take shape.
On Monday, photos were posted to the Conway Parks, Recreation and Tourism page showing two pieces of playground equipment set up.
It was exactly one week ago that work began on getting the playground equipment ready.
“We are moving closer to having the playground ready for you to play!” the Facebook post read.
Construction on the playground at the Billy Gardner Recreation Complex is expected to last a total of three weeks.
The company Kompan is building the playground.
Conway Parks, Recreation and Tourism officials previously said the Billy Gardner Recreation Complex has a lot of existing amenities like youth sports, so having the inclusive playground at that location is an added bonus for children and families to enjoy.
The Conway City Council set aside $200,000 for the project in the 2018-2019 budget.
