Three students charged after threats made against two FSD1 schools

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three students have been charged after threats were made to two separate Florence School District 1 schools during the first week of classes.
Florence County Sheriff William Barnes made the announcement during a press conference Monday afternoon. He said on the third day of school, a call referencing an active shooter was received at West Florence High School. Two students, one of whom is a West Florence High student, were arrested and charged.
Barnes said a bomb threat was made against South Florence High School on Monday morning. He added a student has been charged in that threat.
“All threats to our schools have got to end,” Barnes said. “The safety and the security of our schools is our top priority.”
