War veteran enters plea after shooting at North Myrtle Beach officers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge sentenced a North Myrtle Beach man to six years in prison after he shot at officers back in 2016.
Earnail Godbold entered an Alford plea on Friday to two counts of first-degree assault and battery and one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
In an Alford plea, the defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges a jury would likely convict based on the evidence.
In June 2016, North Myrtle Beach officers were responded to a domestic call on Bellamy Road at Highway 17. Officials said Godbold fired at three officers as they were approaching him. Police returned fire and one officer was struck by a bullet on the foot. Godbold was not hurt in the shooting.
Circuit Court Judge Paul Burch sentenced Godbold to six years on each charge. The sentences will run concurrently.
While making a decision on the sentence, Burch considered that Godbold is a war veteran, has ongoing medical/health issues and his age.
