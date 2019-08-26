Student Spotlight: Fifth grader has a love for coding, math

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s the start of a new school year and that means WMBF News is highlighting student success across the area.
First up is fifth grader Benjamin King, who was nominated by his principal at Socastee Elementary School.
Principal Krista Finklea said Benjamin makes good decisions, is a leader at school and has great grades.
You can tell because Benjamin lights up during class. When asked what he likes most about being a student at Socastee Elementary, he said, “Our helpful teachers have taught us how to code and so I’ve memorized the codes and then I know what each code does.”
Benjamin said he especially loves being in technology club.
“I really like it; it’s cool and really fun to me. It may not be fun to other students, but I really like it," he said.
His favorite subject is math.
“I really do good at math, so I like to try to persevere through math and other hard things," Benjamin said.
When it comes to learning, Benjamin said it’s challenging and fun at the same time. "
The teachers set it up to make it fun and fun ways to do it,” he said.
Benjamin plays basketball and football outside of school. While in class, he is a leader, especially when he sees something wrong.
“I ask, ‘What’s the problem?’ or if they are struggling and try to help them and some people don’t want to be bullied and bullying is a problem, and you shouldn’t be doing it. You should be helping and not making the problem,” he said.
