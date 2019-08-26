Rescue crews searching for missing boaters near DeBordieu Colony

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Rescue crews are searching for two missing boaters who went missing Sunday night, according to Mark Nugent with Midway Fire Rescue.
Nugent said Midway Fire Rescue got the call around 7:53 p.m. Sunday night.
Midway Fire Rescue tweeted at 9:22 p.m. that Midway Fire resources located a boat from shore with thermal imaging.
The U.S. Coast Guard, Midway Fire Rescue and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are all searching.
Nugent also said the two boaters went out on a catamaran around 5:30 p.m. from the north inlet of DeBordieu Colony.
Officials aren’t sure the ages or genders of the two boaters.
Midway Fire Rescue has boats in the Intracoastal Waterway now.
